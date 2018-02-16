Defending class 1A state champion falls on Friday in Region Tournament

The high school basketball Region Tournament continued on Friday. Class 6A and 1A taking center stage at both Wallace State and Jacksonville State. Check out all of the highlights and scores from Friday's action!
BOYS
Austin - 43
Muscle Shoals - 38
Hazel Green - 59
Columbia - 54
Oxford - 85
Albertville - 57
LaFayette - 62
Section - 68
Belgreen - 51
RA Hubbard - 66
GIRLS
Hazel Green - 51
Hartselle - 29
Homewood - 63
Brewer - 62
Collinsville - 45
Fyffe - 40
Section - 49
Sand Rock - 65
Phillips - 53
RA Hubbard - 49