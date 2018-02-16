Defending class 1A state champion falls on Friday in Region Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The high school basketball Region Tournament continued on Friday. Class 6A and 1A taking center stage at both Wallace State and Jacksonville State. Check out all of the highlights and scores from Friday's action!

BOYS

Austin - 43

Muscle Shoals - 38

Hazel Green - 59

Columbia - 54

Oxford - 85

Albertville - 57

LaFayette - 62

Section - 68

Belgreen - 51

RA Hubbard - 66

GIRLS

Hazel Green - 51

Hartselle - 29

Homewood - 63

Brewer - 62

Collinsville - 45

Fyffe - 40

Section - 49

Sand Rock - 65

Phillips - 53

RA Hubbard - 49