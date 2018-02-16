Celebrate the waning of winter during the Maslenitsa Spring Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Immerse yourself in Eastern European and Central Asian culture in celebrating “the awakening of Mother Nature by the powers of Spring” and the long-awaited waning of winter: the Maslenitsa Spring Festival.

Maslenitsa allows festivalgoers to savor traditional foods, enjoy authentic regional folk songs and folk dances, commune with their inner artiste through craft-making and games, and experience firsthand an insider’s view of Ukraine, Tajikistan, Moldova, Romania, Kazakhstan, Russia, Lithuania, and many other far-off lands.