Alabama football stars appearing at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s a great weekend for Alabama Crimson Tide football fans.

Parkway Place Mall is hosting a three-day autograph signing event Feb. 16-18. The event features more than 20 players from Nick Saban’s national championship teams signing fan memorabilia.

The signings will take place on the lower level of the mall in the Dillard’s court. Fans can bring their own personal memorabilia to have signed and purchase tickets throughout the weekend.

The event started Friday night with appearances from Courtney Upshaw, Robert Foster and Mark Ingram.

Saturday signings begin at 10:00 a.m. and feature AJ McCarron, Landon Collins, Ronnie Harrison, Mark Ingram, Calvin Ridley, Derrick Henry, Ardarius Stewart, Trent Richardson, Eddie Lacy, Shaun Dion Hamilton and Marquis Maze.

From noon until 5 p.m. Saturday families can enjoy face painting, free Alabama shakers, and DJ Ozone will be giving away one signed football every 30 minutes to lucky fans.

Sunday signings begin at 11:00 a.m. with appearances from Terrance Cody, Blake Sims, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ruben Foster, Barrett Jones, Daron Payne, Bo Scarbrough, Eryk Anders and Jake Coker.