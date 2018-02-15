One restaurant in the Valley dips to a health score of 62

Posted 9:02 pm, February 15, 2018, by

Limestone County

Greenbrier Restaurant

27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison

Score: 81

Violations: 

  • Hand sinks < 100ºF
  • Grease pooling around grease can
  • Fish, ribs and chicken 48ºF

Lauderdale County

Clean Plate Recommendation: Lyons Coffee Roasters -- 218 North Court, Florence -- Score: 100

Franklin County

Panda Buffet

14633 Hwy 43, Russellville

Score: 88

Violations: 

  • Cracked food pans
  • Mold in fountain heads

Colbert County

Bojangles

401 West Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Score: 84

Violations:

  • Excessive amount of grease on pad around grease disposal receptacle -- 3 day notice given
  • Reach in cooler holding coleslaw and milk at 47-52ºF -- 3-day notice given

Morgan County

Steak N Shake

2720 Spring Ave, SW Decatur

Score: 62

Violations:

  • Pans/slicers with residue left behind; not clean to sight and touch
  • Dishwasher not sanitizing
  • Employees have long/painted nails and are not wearing gloves while handling ready to eat food
  • Not washing hands between changing task and preparing food
  • Hand sink missing soap and paper towels/drying device

Logan's Roadhouse

2315 Beltline Road, Decatur

Score: 82

Violations:

  • Cheese and sliced tomatoes 50-55ºF
  • Equipment/plates not clean to sight and touch
  • Hand sink not accessible