One restaurant in the Valley dips to a health score of 62

Limestone County
Greenbrier Restaurant
27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison
Score: 81
Violations:
- Hand sinks < 100ºF
- Grease pooling around grease can
- Fish, ribs and chicken 48ºF
Lauderdale County
Clean Plate Recommendation: Lyons Coffee Roasters -- 218 North Court, Florence -- Score: 100
Franklin County
Panda Buffet
14633 Hwy 43, Russellville
Score: 88
Violations:
- Cracked food pans
- Mold in fountain heads
Colbert County
Bojangles
401 West Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
Score: 84
Violations:
- Excessive amount of grease on pad around grease disposal receptacle -- 3 day notice given
- Reach in cooler holding coleslaw and milk at 47-52ºF -- 3-day notice given
Morgan County
Steak N Shake
2720 Spring Ave, SW Decatur
Score: 62
Violations:
- Pans/slicers with residue left behind; not clean to sight and touch
- Dishwasher not sanitizing
- Employees have long/painted nails and are not wearing gloves while handling ready to eat food
- Not washing hands between changing task and preparing food
- Hand sink missing soap and paper towels/drying device
Logan's Roadhouse
2315 Beltline Road, Decatur
Score: 82
Violations:
- Cheese and sliced tomatoes 50-55ºF
- Equipment/plates not clean to sight and touch
- Hand sink not accessible