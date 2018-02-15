Mid-February drought update: Conditions improving after two weeks of rainfall

Drought Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

247 PM CST Thu Feb 15 2018

…Recent Rainfall Leads to Improvement in Drought Conditions…

Synopsis…

According to the Drought Monitor valid Tuesday, February 13th, 2018,

Severe Drought (D2) conditions no longer remain in northern Alabama

or southern Middle Tennessee. Locations previously under a D2

designation are now categorized in Moderate Drought (D1). Locations

that were previously under a D1 designation are now categorized as

Abnormally Dry (D0). Essentially, a one-category improvement was made

across the area.

Officially, D1 conditions exist across much of Northeastern Alabama,

encompassing much of Jackson and Dekalb Counties, the northern two-

thirds of Madison County, and much of central and eastern Limestone

County. Southern portions of Cullman County are also included in

this designation as well. Elsewhere, D0 conditions encompass most of

the remainder of northern Alabama, with the exception of the

southwestern half of Franklin County and small areas in western

Colbert and Lauderdale Counties, where there is no drought

designation.

In southern Middle Tennessee, far southern portions of Franklin

County are in D1, including a very small area in southeastern Lincoln

area. Elsewhere, D0 conditions are present.

Note: Precipitation and other conditions (streamflows, soil

moisture, etc.) that determine drought designations each week for

the U.S. Drought Monitor are based on data that end at 6 AM CST each

Tuesday. So, any precipitation that occurs after the 6 AM cutoff is

not factored into drought designations for that week, but will of

course be factored into designations for the following weekly

issuance. Also, it is important to remember that the designation of

drought categories is a process that utilizes numerous data from a

variety of sources on multiple space and time scales, which includes

precipitation, soil moisture, streamflows, groundwater, various

drought indices, and local drought impacts, just to name a few.

Summary of Impacts…

State and local declarations: The Alabama Department of Economic and

Community Affairs (ADECA) Office of Water Resources has no current

drought declarations in effect. However, the Drought Monitoring and

Impact Group within ADECA is scheduled to meet on February 21st, and

will make any necessary state drought declarations at that time. For

further information about the ADECA Drought Designations and

Planning, see the link near the bottom of the page.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) available from the U.S. Forest

Service Wildland Fire Assessment System now shows values mostly under

200 across the area. However, a small area with values over 400 is

still centered over DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama. Values

over 400 are more typical for late summer or early fall and indicate

that lower litter and duff layers actively contribute to fire

intensity and will burn actively.

Climate Summary…

Precipitation deficits, which had begun to build in the Fall,

continued through January. During the month of January,

precipitation amounts were less than two inches across most of the

area, with the exception of parts of northwestern Alabama.

Precipitation deficits were around three to four inches in most

areas. In northwestern Alabama, deficits were a little lower, around

two inches at most locations. During January, temperatures wavered

back and forth from below to above normal, but below normal

temperatures certainly dominated in the region during the month,

beginning really in late December. In fact, temperatures have

averaged around three to five degrees below normal during the period.

The repeated intrusion of cold Arctic air masses into the region

brought not only cold air, but very dry air with low dew point

temperatures, leading to further evaporation of water from soils and

surface water sources.

However, the large scale pattern began to change in February. The

area is now experiencing repeated weather systems bringing beneficial

rains. So far for February, rainfall totals have been about two to

four inches above normal, with even higher totals around six or more

inches above normal in parts of northwestern Alabama. Huntsville

currently stands at 4.87 inches (2.52 inches above normal) for the

month and Muscle Shoals has received 6.24 inches (3.95 inches above

normal).

On longer time scales out to 90 days (reaching back to mid November)

precipitation deficits remain, which is part of the reason for

maintaining drought designations in the area. Rainfall deficits are

around four to six inches since mid November across much of north

central and northeastern Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee.

Meanwhile, deficits are only about an inch or less in some small

areas of northwestern Alabama, which is the reason for the removal

of drought designation in those areas.

Precipitation/Temperature Outlook…

Temperatures over the next week are expected to average well above

normal. A brief cool down will bring closer to normal temperatures on

Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will likely average well above

normal, with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s and lows ranging from

the 40s on Sunday morning, to perhaps into the upper 50s to lower 60s

on Tuesday. Normal high and low temperatures for this time of year

are in the mid 50s and mid 30s, respectively. Precipitation for the

next week is expected to be above normal for this time of year, with

about 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall expected.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) valid

for February 23rd to March 1st strongly favors above normal

temperatures for the area. The outlook slightly favors above normal

precipitation for the area.

The Monthly Outlook for March from the CPC indicates no strong

signal regarding temperatures in the Tennessee Valley at this time.

As a result, the outlook indicates equal chances for below, near or

above normal temperatures. For precipitation, the March outlook

indicates that odds are tilted in favor of above normal

precipitation.

The latest Seasonal Outlook from the CPC for the March through May

period favors above normal temperatures and slightly favors above

normal precipitation.

Hydrologic Summary and Outlook…

Seven-day streamflow averages across the area experienced

significant degradation into early February, but have since shown

recovery. Some rivers were around the 10th percentile of their normal

flow for this time of year into the first few days of the month, but

after recent heavy rains have at least temporarily experienced

significant rises. In fact, some rivers went into minor flood stage

recently. Due to heavy rainfall over the last week, weekly average

streamflows are at or above the 90th percentile in most rivers.

However, values have fallen over the last few days from recent highs.

Lake and river levels along the Tennessee River have been unaffected

by the drought that developed during the winter. Due to recent

rainfall, many lake levels, including those along the Tennessee River

are operating above the normal guide curve for this time of year.

According to the CPC, the latest daily soil moisture rankings

indicate that soil moisture values have begun to recover in the area.

As of early February, soil moisture rankings were in the 20th to 30th

percentiles. However, the latest data as of February 14th now

indicates closer to normal conditions, with slight surpluses of soil

moisture noted for portions of northwestern Alabama. Other soil

moisture analyses from the North American Land Data Assimilation

System (NLDAS) and NASA SPoRT Land Information System indicate a

significant improvement even in deeper layer soils (depths up to 2

meters).

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) groundwater well site in Cullman

County shows that groundwater levels fell below the daily median

value in mid-December and remained below normal levels until the past

week. Water levels are now about 12 feet above normal. Water levels

at the USGS site in Lawrence County averaged near to slightly below

normal from late December into early February, but have since risen

about two feet above normal.

The outlook for the next week is for improved conditions as rainfall

totals for this time of year are expected to be above normal.

Next issuance date…

Since Severe Drought (D2) conditions are no longer present in the

area, the next drought statement will be issued when drought

designations change significantly, which may occur with next week’s

update. Otherwise, a statement will be issued within the next month.

Related Web Sites…(use lower case)

U.S. Drought Monitor webpage: http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu

Climate Prediction Center: http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

For information about Alabama Drought Declarations, visit:

http://www.adeca.alabama.gov/divisions/owr/pages/default.aspx

For information from the Alabama Forestry Commission, visit:

http://forestry.alabama.gov

Wildfire information from the Alabama Forestry Commission:

http://forestry.alabama.gov/fire_totals.aspx?bv=1&s=4

Radar estimated precipitation amounts can be obtained here:

http://water.weather.gov/precip

Streamflows are obtained from the USGS here:

http://waterwatch.usgs.gov/index.php

Lake levels for the Tennessee River can be obtained here:

http://www.tva.com/Environment/Lake-Levels

Soil moisture levels from the NLDAS can be found here:

http://www.emc.ncep.noaa.gov/mmb/nldas/drought

USGS groundwater well site information for Alabama:

http://waterdata.usgs.gov/al/nwis/current/

?type=gw&group_key=county_cd

Acknowledgements…

Some data used in this statement were provided by the U.S.

Geological Survey, the U.S. Forest Service, the Tennessee Valley

Authority, and the States of Alabama and Tennessee.

Questions or Comments…

For questions or comments on the drought, please contact:

National Weather Service Huntsville

320A Sparkman Drive

Huntsville, AL 35805

Phone: 256-890-8503

sr-hun.webmaster@noaa.gov