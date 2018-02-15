Manhunt nets multiple arrests after stolen vehicles discovered in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County authorities made multiple arrests Thursday after investigators discovered stolen vehicles while serving an arrest warrant.

Authorities confirmed that when they arrived, one investigator noticed a vehicle parked in the driveway that he recognized as being stolen. A second vehicle was also found to be stolen out of Huntsville. One person was arrested at the time, but three others ran from the area.

K-9 units, Limestone County Correctional Facility tracking dogs, and an aviation unit were utilized during a manhunt near Mays Hill Road.

The three were eventually captured and taken into custody.

BREAKING: LCSO has made one arrest after locating multiple stolen vehicles, deputies looking for 2 others who fled on foot. Dogs and aviation resources deployed. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) February 15, 2018