× Gun-wielding father tried to storm daycare; worker hailed as hero for blocking entry

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman had threatened to kill everyone when he tried to get his 1-year-old daughter from an Alabama daycare.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade tells AL.com that 23-year-old Daniel Blake Turner had been blocked by a daycare worker from entering the building Wednesday afternoon. The worker’s name hasn’t been released but Wade called her “a hero,” and said no child was injured.

Wade says Turner also threatened to drive his truck into the daycare before deciding to leave. Wade says Turner had voluntarily gone to his office after he got Turner’s phone number and called Turner.

County District Attorney Brian McVeigh charged Turner with felony making a terroristic threat. It’s unclear if Turner has a lawyer.