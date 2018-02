× Athens police arrest man accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police arrested a man on Wednesday for sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Chief Floyd Johnson confirmed that Santiago De La Cruz Ramos is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl on the night of February 10, or early in the morning on February 11.

The young girl and Ramos are not related. Ramos was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.