AHSAA Region Basketball Tournament begins at Wallace State & JSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The AHSAA Region Basketball Tournament is underway. Teams begin play just two wins away from the State Tournament in Birmingham. Check out the highlights and scores from all of Thursday's action!

BOYS

Vestavia Hills - 55

Sparkman - 71

Grissom - 37

Mountain Brook - 54

James Clemens - 54

Hoover - 5

Sulligent - 40

Tanner - 79

Mars Hill - 62

Red Bay - 58

Decatur Heritage - 57

Skyline - 39

GIRLS

Tuscaloosa County - 53

Sparkman - 66

Grissom - 47

Spain Park - 59

Buckhorn - 34

Hoover - 53

Phil Campbell - 55

Mars Hill - 46

Decatur Heritage - 55

Skyline - 61