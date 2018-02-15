× 13-year-old girl killed in Madison wreck

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison County coroner confirms a child was killed in a one-vehicle wreck near Bob Jones High School Thursday night.

Madison Police confirm the wreck happened on Eastview Drive around 5:25 p.m. The driver lost control and went over an embankment, flipping in a drainage ditch. According to Madison County Coroner Bobby Berryhill, the driver’s 13-year-old daughter was ejected and became trapped underneath the car in about two feet of water. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s mother and sister were taken to the hospital. The driver, the victim’s father, was not injured.