Russell Stover helps last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers spread the love

ATHENS, Ala. -- Russell Stover in Athens was filled with people Wednesday getting last minute gifts for that special someone.

"I love this holiday," said Phillip Schrimsher. "Anytime love is shared, anytime love is expressed, it's a good thing. It's a wonderful thing."

While Halloween and Christmas candies wait patiently, people flocked to empty the shelves filled with Valentine's Day goodies. "This is our biggest holiday," said Kimberly Daly, assistant manager at the store.

Their best selling item? "Chocolate covered strawberries. We sell a lot of chocolate covered strawberries this time of year," said Daly. "We go through about a hundred and fifty flats of strawberries."

Another popular sweet treat? The store says they made over a thousand caramel apples. When we got there, there were less than 100 left.

The two popular items are only available in store, which helps keep foot traffic high as online retail increases. But people still come to the store for the classics. Schrimsher says he has a lot of love to give this year.

"The big one is for my special love, that's my wife, 43 years. And then I got these medium-size ones, and these are for my two daughters and then, of course, I got four of the smaller ones for my grandchildren."

The people at Russell Stover are making sure there are endless treats to choose from so you can show your loved one just how sweet you think they are.