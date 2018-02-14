× Police: Bedridden 75-year-old found lying in urine & feces, daughter arrested

DECATUR. Ala. – A Decatur woman is accused of abusing and neglecting her bedridden mother, now she’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Employees with the Morgan County Department of Human Resources called Decatur Police to a home on Daniel Street. The DHR employees were at the home after learning about the apparent elder abuse.

The workers found the victim, 75-year-old Sharon Hagood White, lying in her own urine and feces. They say she also had a large bedsore on her right elbow that needed immediate medical attention.

White’s daughter and caretaker, Kristina Jo Whisenant, was at the home when officers arrived. Officers arrested Whisenant and charged her with elder abuse or neglect in the second degree.