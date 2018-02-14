Madison County church offers convenient ‘Ash Wednesday’ service for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. - Today isn't just set aside for celebrating the love you have for that special person in your life. It's Ash Wednesday, and a time for many Christians to celebrate their faith in Jesus.

"It's a part of my faith's journey every Lent," church member Jeanne Judge said.

The New Market United Methodist Church served the community and drivers didn't even have to put their cars in park. Pastor Christy Noren-Hentz and member Pat Lane came to the people with ashes and an important message.

"Psalm 121. It's just a blessing because it's Valentine's Day," Noren-Hentz said. "We wanted to give them a little bit of love. It tells us that God is with us in the night and with us at all times."

The season of Lent gives many Christians a drive to be better, to serve more and love bigger. Ash Wednesday is just the beginning.

"It just sort of kicks off the Lenten season, and it reminds me of where I came from and where I'm going," Judge said.

Other congregations that hosted similar Ash Wednesday services today included Trinity United Methodist Church and Aldersgate United Methodist Church.