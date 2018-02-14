× Huntsville IRS office is closed

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — It’s tax season, time to get those forms in, but if you were planning on going to the Huntsville IRS office, you’re out of luck.

“I came by to just to pick up some booklets and forms to get started on my taxes,” said Janet Williams.

Williams didn’t get those forms because the Huntsville IRS building is closed.

“But I have no idea why,” she said. “There’s no explanation as to why they’re closed.”

Williams is from Pulaski Tennessee, she said she has a 50-mile drive one way to get here.

“This is my second trip here,” she said. “Last time they were closed for the government shutdown.”

When you call the Huntsville IRS office it said that effective January 26th, 2018, walk-in assistance it not available in the office. The website also said the office is currently closed. Williams said she had no idea.

“It’s frustrating to not have any clue as to what’s going on, or why they’re closed,” she said. “Or why you can’t at least put some blank forms out in the lobby or something.”

The sign on the door directs customers to go to the Florence office.

“I’m not driving all the way over there,” Williams said. “That’s too far.”

She said it’s frustrating. And she is not alone, multiple customers came up looking to get some help but instead found the locked doors.