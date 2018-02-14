First business breaks ground in Town Madison development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A lot of focus lately on the Town Madison development lately has been baseball, but it's more than just a ball field in the works. Years after the development's groundbreaking, the first business broke ground on Wednesday.

"It's one of the hottest brands that Hilton has to offer and it's a brand that will fit here very well," said PHD Hotel President Tom Hunt.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton offers both short-term and extended term options for guests. Developers say this is good for the Madison community because many people work on assignment.

"This is the first new hotel to be built in the city of Madison in 6 years. But it's only the first. There will be many to come, said developer Louis Breland.

Breland says this is just the first of many businesses headed to the mixed-use development. City officials are hopeful Town Madison will bring in a lot of revenue for the city.

"Hotel rooms gives us lodging tax. We want to use that in our case to support a venue that is going to bring us so many more opportunities in Madison," said Mayor Paul Finley.

Hunt says his hotel group was never concerned about being the first business in Town Madison. In fact, he says that's generally where his group builds. The hotel is expected to open in the end of 2018.