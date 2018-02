× Crews battle early morning garage fire in Athens, cause unknown

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Fire Investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning garage fire.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters were called to a home on Lucas Ferry Road near Highway 72 E.

When they arrived, they found a garage on fire.

Crews worked for several hours to put out the flames.

They were able to save a van and only part of the garage.