Alabama lawmakers react to Florida school shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the details surrounding a horrific high school shooting continue to unfold in Florida, the Alabama delegation in Washington, D.C. is offering condolences.

At least 17 people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said Scott Israel, Broward County Sheriff.

The suspect is Nikolas Cruz, 19. Cruz is a former student at the school and he in custody, the sheriff said on Wednesday evening.

Alabama’s newest senator, Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) said through a statement, “I am heartbroken for the students and their families who were impacted by today’s school shooting in Florida. Tragedies like this are senseless. No child should risk their life just to go to school.”

Alabama’s senior senator, Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama), reacted on Twitter:

Praying for everyone affected by the devastating school shooting in Florida. This tragedy is truly horrific. Thankful for the first responders. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) February 14, 2018

Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Alabama) also made remarks on social media:

My heart breaks for the innocent life lost in Florida this afternoon. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) February 14, 2018

Representation from other parts of Alabama commented, too.

Horrific reports out of Florida. The images and videos are heartbreaking. Take a moment to stop what you are doing and say a prayer for the students, families, and everyone impacted by this tragedy. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) February 14, 2018