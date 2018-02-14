Alabama lawmakers react to Florida school shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the details surrounding a horrific high school shooting continue to unfold in Florida, the Alabama delegation in Washington, D.C. is offering condolences.
At least 17 people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said Scott Israel, Broward County Sheriff.
The suspect is Nikolas Cruz, 19. Cruz is a former student at the school and he in custody, the sheriff said on Wednesday evening.
Alabama’s newest senator, Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) said through a statement, “I am heartbroken for the students and their families who were impacted by today’s school shooting in Florida. Tragedies like this are senseless. No child should risk their life just to go to school.”
Alabama’s senior senator, Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama), reacted on Twitter:
Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Alabama) also made remarks on social media:
Representation from other parts of Alabama commented, too.