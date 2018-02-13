This UV light device claims it can sanitize your sensitive items and electronics in just 6 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- We are surrounded by microorganisms…everywhere, every day. Microorganisms include viruses, fungi, and even some types of worms.

There are the "good guys"...

“Most microorganisms out there are friendly, or maybe kind of neutral, maybe not having a whole lot to do with us," said Dr. David Ansardi, an instructor for the biotechnology program at Calhoun Community College. "But the ones that harm us of course can have a big impact on human health.”

There are also the "bad guys"...

“They’re adapted to living inside our bodies in some way so they like human body temp, they like our body fluids, for various reasons they harm us in some way, so they produce toxins that damage our cells or tissues," Dr. Ansardi said.

How do we protect ourselves from the bad guys, like the influenza virus, during flu season? We can use disinfectant wipes and sprays as a defense, but especially for sensitive digital devices like your phone, this ultraviolet light sanitizing device offers another solution.

UV rays damage the genetic information of living things, including bacteria and viruses.

To test this Easycare Sanitizer, we take it to the lab and conduct a science experiment! (Note: This was not a highly-controlled experiment. There were definitely factors that could have altered the results...but for the most part, if the device does what it claims it can do, outside factors shouldn't matter too much).

We swab a cellphone before being treated with the UV Light Sanitizer.

“My cellphone is just one object among the many hundreds to thousands of objects you’re coming in contact with every day," Dr. Ansardi notes.

We sanitize the cellphone for six minutes—per the device’s directions, then swab it again after sanitization, and tuck the Petri dishes into the incubator and wait for the results.

--Five Days Later--

“We incubated them for five days, that’s plenty of time to allow any microorganisms that we applied to the plates to grow out," Dr. Ansardi said.

After comparing the before and after Petri dishes, we observe that the about the same number of microorganisms grew in the dishes before and after we used the UV Light device.

So, basically...stick to the Lysol!

Deal or Dud verdict: Dud, $30

If you're interested in learning more about the Biotechnology Program at Calhoun Community College, feel free to reach out to Dr. Ansardi for more information and/or with your questions! Dr. David Ansardi / (256) 306-2651 / David.Ansardi@calhoun.edu