Sylvania High placed under heightened security after unidentified male entered school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Sylvania High School was placed under heightened security Tuesday night after an unidentified male entered the school while students were rehearsing for a performance.

Faculty secured the building after noticing what was called “suspicious behavior.” Law enforcement arrived to the school quickly. All buildings on campus were placed under surveillance and secured. The students were taken to safety and accounted for before being released to their families.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Sylvania Police Department, the Rainsville Police Department, the Henagar Police Department, the Scottsboro Police Department, and the Alabama State Troopers all responded to the school.

Law enforcement officers had taken a person of interest into custody around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

If anyone has any further information about the situation, please contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.