Silver Airways is coming to Huntsville, announces nonstop flight to Orlando

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Silver Airways is coming to Huntsville, bringing one-way, nonstop flights to Orlando. The introductory sale has fares starting at only $99 starting May 23.

The airline is toting Huntsville as the first location using the ATR-600 fleet.

“We are very excited to announce our first growth market utilizing our new fleet of ATR-42-600 aircraft that will begin arriving in May,” said Jason Bewley, Silver Airways President and CFO. “Considering NASA, Huntsville and Florida’s space coast have many close ties, we expect this new nonstop service to attract business travelers and vacationers alike headed to Orlando and beyond to Silver’s other destinations in Florida and The Bahamas.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Silver Airways as a new carrier for not only the Tennessee Valley region, but also the state of Alabama,” stated Betty Fletcher, Chairman, Board of Directors, Huntsville International Airport. “The addition of Orlando and Central Florida to the list of nonstop destinations for our market is outstanding. This has been one of Huntsville’s most requested destinations by our passengers and so it is exciting to have this new carrier to fulfill that request.”

“Attracting and sustaining new air service is a community-wide matter that affects each and every one of us – both the leisure traveler and the business traveler,” said Rick Tucker, Executive Director, Huntsville International Airport. “Announcements like the addition of new nonstop service from Huntsville to Orlando is an excellent first step to providing all of the citizens of the Tennessee Valley more air travel options and savings. Support from the business community and our residents is integral to attracting and sustaining service like this in Huntsville and so we encourage everyone to fly HSV and Silver Airways so that we can continue to provide more air travel options to more destinations and with lower fares.”

In addition to new nonstop Orlando-Huntsville service, one-stop connections are also now available from Huntsville to Key West, Fort Lauderdale, and Fort Myers with introductory fares starting at only $109. There are also convenient one-stop connections from Huntsville to Marsh Harbour and Freeport in The Bahamas starting at an introductory fare of only $129*, but only for a limited time at SilverAirways.com.