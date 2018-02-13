Officials charge 18-year-old student in connection with 911 call that led to Sparkman High School lockdown

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Sparkman High School was put on lockdown early Tuesday morning after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 ‘open line’ call around 9:59 a.m.

Officials say while the call was ‘open line,’ meaning no one was trying to talk to the call taker, a person’s name could be heard followed by “put the gun down.” The call also seemed to be coming from a cell phone at the school according to authorities.

Deputies say 18-year-old Devante Mccobbe was found with the phone and that it belonged to his parent. The sheriff’s office says they cleared the school and found no weapons.

Authorities say Mccobbe is being held in Madison County Jail on $300 bond and is charged with Falsely Reporting Incident.