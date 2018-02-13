My Furry Valentine: Huntsville Animal Shelter offers $14 adoption special for Valentine’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Animal Shelter wants to give you the opportunity to be a Valentine and visit them for lots of puppy licks and kitten kisses.

The My Furry Valentine adoption event includes dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. You can have a new significant other for only $14 from February 14-28.

This special adoption fee includes vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter.

If you can’t adopt but are still interested in supporting Huntsville Animal Services, you can do so by volunteering, fostering or donating pet toys and supplies.

The shelter is located on Triana Blvd. and open Monday through Saturday for adoptions.

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.