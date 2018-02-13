More Rain Will Dampen Valentine’s Day

Tuesday brought a much needed break from the rain, but it won’t last for long. A steady southerly flow will continue to pump in moisture, while a weak storm system will be moving in from the west Wednesday.

Scattered showers will spread over the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning, with pockets of heavy rain possible early in the day. The rain will thin out by the afternoon, but it won’t clear out completely. You’ll be dodging hit-and-miss showers your entire Valentine’s Day. You can use Live Alert 19 and our interactive radar to track the rain as it moves through!

Outside of the rain, Valentine’s Day will be cloudy with areas of fog lingering through the morning and early afternoon. This will keep visibility low, while roads will stay wet. If you have dinner plans, leave early so you can take your time and be safe.

Despite the clouds and rain, it will stay quite mild. Temperatures will start in the 50s Wednesday morning and warm into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. The humid air will even make it feel muggy late in the day.