Madison City leaders to share update on baseball agreement

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Leaders have been in negotiations with Ballcorps, LLC for a licence agreement that would bring minor league baseball back to north Alabama.

Mayor Paul Finley plans to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon, saying he has an announcement about the license agreement status.

WHNT News 19 will be at the announcement. You can watch it live right here on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.