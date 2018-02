× Police confirm missing Huntsville woman has been found

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirmed that Catherine Hunter has been located.

Previous story:

Huntsville Police are searching for a missing woman.

Catherine Hunter was last seen walking in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Meridian Street in North Huntsville on Tuesday morning.

She is described as being 5’7″ tall.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

If you see Catherine Hunter, please call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.