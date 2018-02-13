Firefighter killed, 2 others hurt in Lawrenceburg house fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – One firefighter died and two others were hurt in a house fire in Lawrenceburg Monday evening, that’s according to our news partner NewsChannel5 in Nashville.

Three firefighters were inside a home working to extinguish a fire when the roof or a wall collapsed. All three were trapped inside and a “mayday” call went out.

The fallen firefighter, identified by the Tennessee Fire and Codes Enforcement Academy as Jason Dickey, was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville. Paramedics rushed the injured to the hospital. We don’t know how badly they were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department plans to hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. WHNT News 19 will be there, and we plan to live stream the news conference.

Fire departments are offering a show of support for the Lawrenceburg Fire Department through social media.