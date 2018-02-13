Construction begins on 45 acre development on Winchester Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- 45 acres of land on Winchester Road between Naugher and Homer Nance Road will soon become Friendship Commons. The land has been owned by the Friends family for the past one hundred years.

"They want to be able to leave a legacy forever," said Kyle Collins the Senior Vice President and Principal at Colliers International in Huntsville. "So that their children, grandchildren, and the community as a whole, will have a place that they're very proud of."

Until now the Friends family has been living on the land, passing it down from generation to generation. The family teamed up with Colliers International to begin construction on that legacy project, Friendship Commons.

Collins said the family is a part of the decision making and developing process. The 45 acres has been broken down into eleven parts that face Winchester road, that may become fast food, retail or restaurants. There are also twenty acres in the back for a larger use, like an apartment or medical complex.

"In our business, it's bricks and mortar, it's numbers it's dollars, does it make sense?" Collins said. "This has a little more meaning to it. And quite honestly someone who's been privileged to be asked to work on it. We want to do a really good job out there."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Mark King owns The Rock Shop, right across from the new development. He said it could make the area a shopping district and will bring more people to his store. He has already made plans to expand.

"I think its awesome," King said. "In fact, we just rented this store to prepare for it."

There are plans to expand Winchester Road to four lanes and to add a traffic light. But, Jasmine Parker, who works at the Elk River Vapor Shop right across from the new development, said it won't be enough.

"I don't like it. I think it will be good for business because it's right over there," Parker said. "But for someone who does live out here, and the 5 o'clock traffic out here already as bad as it is."

Collins said several plots of the land are already under contract though he can't announce to whom just yet. He said the land will be ready to be built on this June or July. For right now he said the community can expect a lot of dirt being moved in the coming months, as they install the sewer, water, and electrical systems.