A student's report to school officials leads to man's arrest in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – John Curtis Mullins is in jail this morning on sex abuse charges, and the sheriff’s office credits a school system’s involvement for the arrest.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say officials from a school within the Madison County Schools System contacted them last week after a student reported criminal acts by a family member.

Deputies went to the school to take a report, then there was a follow-up investigation with the Child Advocacy Center. Investigators say they arrested Mullins based on that, and evidence uncovered during the investigation.

Mullins is being held on a $137,000 bond on charges of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child, Incest, Rape 1st, two (2) Sexual Abuse 1st and Bond Revocation.