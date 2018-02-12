× Swastikas stenciled on University of Alabama in Huntsville building, criminal case opened

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Swastikas were found stenciled on two different places outside Morton Hall on Monday, February 5th, according to University of Alabama in Huntsville crime logs. One week later, UAH President Robert Altenkirch sent a message to faculty, staff, and students condemning the “defacing of Morton Hall and campus property with inflammatory symbols.”

The letter from the president asks anyone “aware of any defacement of university property” to report it to the UAH Police Department.

University officials confirm no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Altenkirch’s letter opens, “The university will always be the place where the free and open exchange and expression of ideas are welcomed. However, recently an individual or individuals, through stealth and acts of cowardice, defaced a university academic building and property with inflammatory graffiti and symbols. These acts are the very opposite of the manner in which open-minded and educated women and men express points of view and participate in constructive dialogue.”

It goes on to say, “The perpetrator of these acts is very much aware that their symbols of hate and ignorance are not shared by those in this space of progressive learning and growth. Rather than education, their goal is to cause alarm and precipitate a campus reaction that, in turn, fuels their aberrant behavior and need for attention.”

The letter closes, “If you are aware of any defacement of university property or see someone defacing university property, please contact the UAH Police Department at 256.824.6596.”