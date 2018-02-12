Lincoln says no to eating laundry pods on his 209th birthday

The U.S. Government dropped a bit of poison-prevention advice on what would be President Abraham Lincoln’s 209th birthday.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commision says that nine out of 10 poison incidents involving children occur in the home and are usually preventable.
To reduce the risk of unintentional poisoning, the USCPSC says you should think beyond the medicine and kitchen cabinets to the more innocent looking, poisonous dangers that can lurk throughout the home like electronics with coin-sized batteries, single-use detergent pods, and carbon monoxide emitters such as generators and furnaces.
Here are tips you can use to safely store the medicines, household cleaners and other chemicals in your home.
- Always use and re-seal child safety caps.
- Put up or lock up – keep poisons and medicines out of a child’s sight and reach.
- Keep the Poison Help hotline number 1(800)222-1222 handy in case of a poison emergency.