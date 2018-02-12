Lincoln says no to eating laundry pods on his 209th birthday

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commision says that nine out of 10 poison incidents involving children occur in the home and are usually preventable.

To reduce the risk of unintentional poisoning, the USCPSC says you should think beyond the medicine and kitchen cabinets to the more innocent looking, poisonous dangers that can lurk throughout the home like electronics with coin-sized batteries, single-use detergent pods, and carbon monoxide emitters such as generators and furnaces.