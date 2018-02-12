Hazel Green, Lee girls among several Valley teams advancing to AHSAA basketball regionals

AHSAA Basketball Sub-Regional Playoffs
Girls Sub-Regional Scoreboard
(All games are Monday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
CLASS 1A
South Sub-Regional
J.F. Shields (18-2) 54, Kinston (12-11) 21
Linden (16-11) 53, Georgiana (16-3) 35
Marengo 66, Brantley 62
Pleasant Home (24-5) 72, McIntosh (8-11) 33
Central Sub-Regional
Isabella (22-3) 68, Winterboro 64
Westminster-Oak Mountain (16-5) 60, Notasulga 33
Loachapoka 53, Sumiton Christian (12-16) 24
Talladega County Central (22-9) 70, Autaugaville (4-14) 50
Northeast Sub-Regional
Cedar Bluff 60, Coosa Christian 47
Spring Garden (26-3) 84, Whitesburg Christian (8-14) 21
Decatur Heritage (18-14) 46, Sacred Heart 43
Skyline 73, Appalachian 29
Northwest Sub-Regional
Phillips (26-3) 75, Meek (16-13) 32
Berry 59, R.A. Hubbard (16-5) 59
Holy Spirit 74, Covenant Christian (18-10) 44
Belgreen 71, Marion County (19-6) 45
CLASS 2A
South Sub-Regional
Samson (27-3) 73, Ariton 23
Chickasaw (18-3) 63, Zion Chapel 29
Elba 42, St. Luke’s Episcopal (11-13) 35
Abbeville 45, Geneva County (15-11) 31
Central Sub-Regional
Keith (17-8) 70, Verbena (10-11) 30
Southern Choctaw (14-7) 53, Luverne (17-10) 49
Central-Hayneville (14-6) 90, Choctaw County (9-7) 42
R.C. Hatch (15-8) 66, Billingsley (7-11) 23
Northeast Sub-Regional
Section 49, Ranburne 43
Sand Rock (20-8) 45, LaFayette (15-11) 44
Collinsville (24-7) 58, Lanett (13-7) 39
Fyffe 60, Vincent 29
Northwest Sub-Regional
Cold Springs 53, Tanner (13-14) 48
Lamar County (18-5) 69, Altamont (15-8) 57
Phil Campbell (23-5) 90, Cleveland 42
Mars Hill Bible (23-8) 71, Winston County (19-13) 25
CLASS 3A
South Sub-Regional
T.R. Miller (27-0) 64, Daleville 25
Clarke County 71, Straughn 39
Geneva (23-6) 68, Cottage Hill Christian 29
Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-7) 54, Providence Christian (17-8) 46
Central Sub-Regional
Montevallo 58, Beulah 24
Midfield (25-9) 71, Greene County (17-12) 32
Gordo 52, Fultondale (10-6) 40
Coosa Central 50, Montgomery Academy 39
Northeast Sub-Regional
North Sand Mountain (18-9) 74, Weaver 57
Glencoe (22-8) 52, Brindlee Mountain (2-23) 18
Geraldine 55, Piedmont (20-10) 49
Pisgah (27-1) 81, Walter Wellborn 32
Northwest Sub-Regional
Carbon Hill 65, Clements (13-16) 58
Colbert County (20-6) 74, Locust Fork (24-9) 61
Lauderdale County (32-2) 69, Susan Moore (23-8) 44
West Morgan (22-9) 46, Hanceville 43
CLASS 4A
South Sub-Regional
Thomasville (12-12) 48, Dale County (2-24) 18
Monroe County (19-9) 51, Montgomery Catholic (18-12) 25
Escambia County at Saint James (19-8), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
UMS-Wright (14-13) 22, Ashford (12-15) 17
Central- Sub-Regional
Holt (14-12) 70, Elmore County (13-8) 49
Oneonta at Greensboro (21-6), Tues., 6 p.m.
Bibb County (13-12) at Childersburg, Tues., 6 p.m.
Sipsey Valley (26-2) 68, Dadeville 43
Northeast Sub-Regional
Madison County 56, Handley (15-8) 47
Jacksonville 65, DAR (13-14) 38
Hokes Bluff 52, North Jackson 33
Madison Academy 43, Anniston 36
Northwest Sub-Regional
Danville 56, Winfield (16-11) 47
Good Hope 54, Wilson (15-13) 50
Deshler (30-2) 94, Dora 43
Priceville 77, Haleyville (10-17) 47
CLASS 5A
South Sub-Regional
Faith Academy (21-7) 79, Headland (19-10) 36
Jackson (22-7) 35, Greenville 33
Wilcox-Central at Charles Henderson
Eufaula (27-4) 66, St. Paul’s Episcopal (20-8) 26
Central Sub-Regional
Marbury 66, Valley (10-12) 46
Sumter Central (19-7) at Shelby County
Central-Tuscaloosa (24-7) 56, Briarwood Christian 30
Calera (18-11) 57, B.T. Washington (11-5) 41
Northeast Sub-Regional
Talladega (30-2) 54, Boaz (17-13) 26
Arab (15-12) 68, Corner 56
Scottsboro (27-3) 66, Mortimer Jordan 32
Alexandria 46, Cleburne County (16-14) 36
Northwest Sub-Regional
Fairview 75, Mae Jemison 66
Lawrence County at Wenonah (22-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Grove 54, East Limestone 41
Lee-Huntsville 65, Hayden 51
CLASS 6A
South Sub-Regional Game
Northview (17-9) at LeFlore
Sidney Lanier at Daphne, Tues., 6 p.m.
Carver-Montgomery 61, Baldwin County 41
Blount (21-4) 43, Dothan (20-8) 37
Central Sub-Regional
Paul Bryant (12-17) 62, Chilton County 58
Pelham at Opelika (19-9), Tues., 6 p.m.
Benjamin Russell (15-7) at Helena
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (27-4) 91, Selma (22-6) 42
Northeast Sub-Regional
Center Point (22-10) 61, Cullman (18-15) 55
Ramsay 60, Pell City (14-9) 38
Homewood 60, Southside-Gadsden (23-2) 43
Brewer (29-4) 43, Clay-Chalkville (18-10) 38
Northwest Sub-Regional
Austin (19-6) at Minor (14-11)
McAdory (24-8) 77, Athens (20-11) 57
Hazel Green (31-2) 81, Hueytown 15
Hartselle (25-5) 59, Jackson-Olin (18-11) 52