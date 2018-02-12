× Former Gov. Don Siegelman expected to make full recovery from heart bypass surgery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A heart surgeon says former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman is expected to make a full recovery following bypass surgery.

St. Vincent’s Health System issued a statement Monday, saying Siegelman is in good condition. The hospital says heart surgeon Dr. John Richardson has said Siegelman is expected to make a full recovery.

The hospital said that the former governor asks that his privacy be respected during his recovery.

Siegelman had bypass surgery last week after a blockage was discovered during a routine physical and tests.

His brother Les Siegelman provided the following update on the Free Don Siegelman Facebook page: “Yes! I got a glowing report from Don’s nurse. Doctors are moving him out of CVICU to a private room today, hoping he can get better rest in the new room.” 🤠

Siegelman, a Democrat who was elected to four statewide offices, was for decades a dominating figure in state politics.

A jury in 2006 convicted Siegelman of bribery. He was released from prison last year.