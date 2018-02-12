Football and Faith – Ken Darby’s Story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ken Darby played an amazing game of football. He grew up with nothing. His God-given talents opened the door to a spot on the Alabama football team and then a career in the NFL.

Darby was smart, he planned for life off the field. He found a financial advisor he trusted to invest his money. The problem, the guy he trusted, Keith Rogers, cleaned Ken out. Stealing a sizable amount – totaling six figures.

Instead of letting anger get the best of him, Ken did what he learned on the field. After taking a big hit, you move forward. What helped him is his faith.

"The human nature in me, I was boiling. But the Christian nature in me will help me get through it. I knew for a fact I had to forgive this man. If I forgive this man would release the anger that I had and it won’t cut off the blessings that God has for me and my family.” Darby told Greg Screws, WHNT News 19 Anchor.

Darby believes one those blessings is his ability to help people. What he’s doing now will surprise and perhaps inspire you. Watch our one-on-one interview with Ken Darby, Tuesday on WHNT News 19 at 10.