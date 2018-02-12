A Break From Daily Showers Isn’t Likely This Week

We’re heading into the second week of February having picked up over 4 inches of rain since the month began. Huntsville has only had 3 fully dry days this month!

Since January was so dry, we’re still about .73″ below the climatological average for Huntsville. The heavy rain over the Shoals on Saturday tipped the scale though, putting the Shoals in line with rainfall averages for this time of year.

A break from the rain would be good for us, to allow time for the soils to soak up the recent rain and for river levels to lower. We won’t see a break though. Instead we’re in for another mild, but soggy week ahead.

A damp Valentine’s Day ahead:

A strong southerly flow will do two things to our weather this week: temperatures will warm back into the 60s and rain chances will continue on a daily basis. Our next good chance at widespread rain will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.

A weak storm system from the west will swing through the Valley Wednesday, bringing scattered showers for the entire day. Temperatures will be fairly mild, starting in the 50s and warming into the 60s.

The rain won’t let up after Valentine’s Day either. A cold front moving in will bring another round of rain for Friday. This soggy weather pattern could set us up for another 1-2 inches of rain in the next 7 days.