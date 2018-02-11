Sparkman varsity cheerleading wins world championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla.- Sparkman High School is bringing a title back to the Tennessee Valley.

This weekend, the Senators competed in the National High School Cheerleading Championship down in Orlando. On Sunday, the varsity squad was crowned World Champions in the Small Coed division.

This is the first time the team competed in the World School Cheerleading Championships, but one opportunity is all they needed. It is the program's 13th cheerleading title.

A big congratulations goes out to head coach Lisa Aderholt and the Senators!

Sparkman wasn't the only team to win a trophy from the Valley. Boaz High School took home second place in the Super Varsity II Division.