Russian plane crash kills all 71 people on board, state media say

MOSCOW — All 71 people aboard a Saratov Airlines plane died when the plane crashed southeast of Moscow on Sunday, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

Those on board included 65 passengers and six crew members, the Russian news agency Interfax said.

The plane, an Antonov-148, disappeared from the radar shortly after takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and crashed soon afterward, Tass reported.

The Tass news agency says the plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the airport.

Russian media said the jet belonged to Saratov Airlines.