× Report: Former Alabama LB Reuben Foster arrested on charges related to domestic violence

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. – According to a report by the San Franciso Chronical, former Alabama standout and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested.

This is Foster’s second arrest in less than a month.

The reports says Foster was arrested in Los Gatos, California Sunday on charges related to domestic violence. Jail records show Foster was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and held on a $75,000 bail.

Foster was also arrested on January 12 in Tuscaloosa for second-degree drug possession.