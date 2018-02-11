Huntsville City Schools board member Michelle Watkins talks about recent accreditation stipulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville City School system was recently accredited, but there was a problem. The accrediting organization worried that the school board didn't work together as they should.

At the time, board member Michelle Watkins said it was simple. Three board members felt one way, and the other two felt another. We asked her about the problems with the system's discipline guide, which has been a hot-button issue. Among other things, there have been accusations discipline was applied differently to students based upon their race.