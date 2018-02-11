Grab a leash and attend Beaks and Barks at the Huntsville Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Grab a leash and your favorite wet-nosed tail wagging friend and your binoculars and join us at the Huntsville Botanical Garden for Beaks and Barks: that special six week time during winter where the garden opens its gates for man's best friend and birding enthusiasts come and enjoy the Lewis Birding Trail!

Walk the garden trails in the crisp winter air or play a round of fetch and enjoy the 5 acre "no leash" zone at the back of the garden. Either way, wear your walking shoes and keep that New Year's Resolution to get a little more fresh air and exercise with your four-legged family member! Admission for dogs is $1 per day per dog or $10 for a PawPass which gives Rover unlimited entrance throughout Beaks and Barks! Free for human members and non-members pay regular garden admission.

The month of February is all about our feathered friends with the global Great Backyard Bird Count February 16 - 19. You can also enjoy a full day Birding Symposium on Saturday, February 17th. To register just visit their website.

The weather outside may be wintry, but that`s no reason to stay trapped inside with your four-footed friends. Instead, come join us at the garden and help celebrate Beaks and Barks.