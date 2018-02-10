YOUR PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding throughout the Valley

Continuous rain Saturday is causing flooding concerns for many parts across the Tennessee Valley.

A flood watch is in effect for north Alabama as well as surrounding areas in Tennessee and Georgia through Sunday afternoon. A flood warning is set to go into effect for the Paint Rock River near Woodville Sunday evening and will last through Monday night.

If you come across a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown!

Several WHNT News 19 viewers have sent us photos and videos of flooding.

