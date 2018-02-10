UAH and UNA wrap up storied rivalry on hardwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala.- All good things must come to an end including the rivalry between the UNA and UAH. The two teams meeting on Saturday for likely the final time as Gulf South Conference rivals as the Lions prepare to make the move to Division I next year.

The UNA men roared past UAH with a convincing 87-80 win to complete the season sweep of the Chargers for the first time since 2008-09. UAH was hot in the first half, hitting 11 three-pointers to take a 41-40 lead into the locker room at the break. But UNA shot 60.7 percent in the second half to lift them to victory. Tanner Finley led the Chargers with 23 points and drained seven shots from downtown. Kendall Stafford led the way for the Lions with 22 points.

As for the ladies, No. 17 UNA avenged its January loss to UAH by dominating on Saturday, 80-46. The Lions have now won six straight games and remain in second place behind Union in the Gulf South Conference standings. Sophomore Brittany Panetti paved the way for the Lions with 22 points and nine rebounds. Former Lauderdale County standout Emma Wallen added another 18 points. For the Chargers, Chandler Elder carried the load posting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.