Report: 12-year-old Tennessee girl killed following off road accident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. — According to a report by the tennesseenewsnet, a 12-year-old girl died Saturday morning after being involved in an off-road accident Friday night.

Lawrence County officials say emergency workers were called out to ‘Wheelin’ in the Country’, an off-road park in Summertown, at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl from Fayetteville trapped under an off-road vehicle. According to Lawrence County Sherriff Jimmy Brown, three people were in the vehicle when it apparently rolled over. Brown added that the occupants were unrestrained during the accident.

Brown said the 12-year-old girl passed away from her injuries this Saturday morning at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as Thomas Edward Ruggeri of Fayetteville. Ruggeri’s daughter was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. She was treated at an area hospital and later released.

According to the owner of the off-road park, the off-road vehicle “lightly rolled and the female was ejected through the passenger’s side window.”

Authorities arrested Ruggeri and charged him with vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence. He is currently being held the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Officials say they expect the charges to be upgraded due to the death of the 12-year-old. The victim’s name has not been released.