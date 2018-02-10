× Pelham Police search for missing woman

PELHAM, Ala. — The Pelham Police Department is actively searching for a missing woman along County Road 36.

According to their Facebook page, 45-year-old Lisa Holman’s vehicle was found wrecked Saturday morning.

Holman was last seen wearing a hot pink sweater and black leggings.

Police are asking anyone who saw a woman fitting this description, especially along County Road 36 between Bent Creek Drive and Brasher Road, to call them at 205-620-6550.

Anyone living near the area is asked to keep an eye out, as well, but please do not interfere with the law enforcement search.