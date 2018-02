TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts put a smile on several faces Friday night when he attended the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night To Shine event.

The event provides an unforgettable prom experience for kids with special needs. Hurts posted several pictures from his night at the event with attendees on his Twitter account.

Prom Night was a HUGE success! Making new friends with big smiles and even BIGGER hearts. What an awesome experience !#NightToShine #BeABlessing #AllGlory2God pic.twitter.com/663yzge2iG — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) February 10, 2018

A Night to Shine was hosted by hundreds of churches around the world. The foundation reported 175,000 volunteers came together Friday to celebrate 90,000 guests.