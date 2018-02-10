× Human remains found in Jackson County may be those of missing Decatur man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms human remains were found by hunters late Friday night. Sheriff Chuck Phillips told WHNT the remains are likely those of James Robert Elliott from Decatur.

Elliott was reported missing in October 2016. Elliott was 72-year-old when he went missing and reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s. He was last seen leaving his home in on 11th Avenue NW in Decatur. It was believed that he drove off and could not find his way back home.

In November of 2016, his car was found in Jackson County on a property near Crow Mountain. Crews searched for two days but nothing was found.

In October of 2017, a property owner reported to authorities that they found articles of clothing belonging to Elliott not far from where his vehicle was found. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Scottsboro Rescue Squad, the Rosalie Rescue Squad and a Huntsville Police K-9 unit conducted another search of the area, digging and sifting through dirt. Crews searched for seven hours in the area where his pants and wallet were found and only discovered loose change and a pocket knife.

Officials plan to release more information regarding the remains on Monday.