Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman recovering from heart bypass surgery

According to a post on the Free Don Siegelman Facebook page, former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman is recovering from heart bypass surgery.

The update posted just before 11 a.m. Saturday by the former governor’s brother, Les Siegelman, went on to say that Don Siegelman underwent surgery Friday. Les Sigelman added, “Don is sitting in a chair, talking & looking great! You would never know the docs had his heart out yesterday. Amazing!”

The post goes on to say that Don Siegelman will be covering at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham through Sunday.

We will continue to update this story as more information about Siegelman’s recovery becomes available.