Flood Warning To Go Into Effect Sunday Night for The Paint Rock River Near Woodville

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for the Paint Rock River near Woodville, which will go into effect Sunday evening and last through Monday night. The river is expected to crest above flood stage Monday morning, impacting portions of Madison, Jackson, and Marshall Counties.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley as periods of heavy rain are expected Saturday and Sunday.
Flood Warning
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
937 AM CST Sat Feb 10 2018
…The National Weather Service in HUNTSVILLE AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama…
Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson…Madison and
Marshall Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Safety message…A flood warning means that flooding along the river
is imminent or occurring. Move to higher ground to escape flood
waters. Residents living along creeks and streams should take
immediate precautions to protect life and property.
Additional information is available at http://water.weather.gov. Once
there…click on the Tennessee Valley to view local river
information.
&&
ALC071-089-095-110537-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FL.W.0001.180212T0500Z-180213T0900Z/
/WDVA1.1.ER.180212T0500Z.180212T1200Z.180213T0300Z.NO/
The National Weather Service in HUNTSVILLE AL has issued a Flood
Warning
* from Sunday evening until late Monday night.
* At 9 AM Saturday the stage was 7.3 feet and falling.
* Flood Stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor Flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above Flood Stage by late Sunday evening and
crest near 16.5 FEET BY Monday morning. The river will fall below
Flood Stage by late Monday evening.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet…Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along
the river…including low lying farm and pasturelands.
* Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet
on Nov 29 2011.
&&
RIVER FLOOD OBSERVED 12PM 6PM 12AM 6AM CREST
LOCATION STAGE STG DAY TIME Sat Sat Sun Sun STG DAY TIME
PAINT ROCK RIVER
Woodville 16.0 7.3 Sat 9 AM 6.9 7.4 9.7 12.2 16.5 Mon 6 AM