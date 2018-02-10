Flood Warning in effect for portions of Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence Counties through Sunday morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for portions of Madison, Limestone, Morgan, and Lawrence counties through 2:15am Sunday.

These areas have already received nearly 1.5 inches of rain since 10pm Friday, and an additional 1-3 inches is forecast through Sunday morning.

Anyone with plans to travel Saturday night through these areas are encouraged to remain vigilant regarding road conditions. If water is covering a road and you are unable to gauge the depth of the floodwater, it is encouraged that you not travel through and instead turn around.

Additional information regarding the flood warning is available below.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

813 PM CST SAT FEB 10 2018

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

West central Madison County in north central Alabama…

Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama…

Western Morgan County in north central Alabama…

Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama…

* Until 215 AM CST Sunday

* At 810 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that heavy rain was falling over the area. The heavy rain will

cause flooding. Half an inch to one and a half inches of rain have

already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity,

Courtland, Tanner and Huntsville International Airport.

Additional rainfall amounts around one inch are possible in the

warned area with locally higher amounts likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.