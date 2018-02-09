Trinity Councilman Scott Owens runs for Morgan Co. Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. -- Following decades of public service and currently in his second term as a councilman, Scott Owens of Trinity says he knows what voters want out of the sheriff's office.

"Transparency and honesty seem to be what the department is lacking," said Owens.

Owens wants to be sheriff and says a main priority is showing where taxpayer dollars are going. He says he believes the money should be going towards training and equipment.

"Every dime of those funds, I think, should be available for public viewing," said Owens. "And if I'm elected, I will put every monthly financial report available to the public."

Owens adds he wants to increase pay for every employee. He wants to apply for grants to sustain the team that fights drugs in the county.

"That's definitely a goal of mine. To fund the drug task force and continue tackling our drug problem in Morgan County," explained Owens.

His plan includes putting more deputies in rural parts of the county.

"I want everybody in Morgan County to know that they will see an increased patrol presence. Visibility does a lot to control crime.

Owens is not only the law enforcement liaison for Trinity, but also spent time working as a detention officer at the county jail.

Owens is running as a Republican. Other candidates running for sheriff include, Hartselle resident Robert Clairday, retired Decatur sergeant Randy Cavnar and Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett.

Sheriff Ana Franklin announced Friday that she will not be seeking re-election for the third term.