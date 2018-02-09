× Officials: Planned multi-use stadium agreements not yet finalized in Madison as negotiations continue

MADISON, Ala. – Negotiations continue on multiple agreements that relate to the multi-use venue that would include a minor league baseball stadium in Madison.

The city of Madison has been working alongside developer, Louis Breland, and a team owner, BallCorps LLC, to come to an agreement on cost. BallCorps’ owner, Ralph Nelson, has been in town recently as part of the negotiations.

Friday, WHNT News 19 learned that two key agreements the city council was expecting to come up for a vote on Monday have been pulled from the agenda. The negotiations are not yet final for the council to vote on The Town Madison Funding Agreement or the Stadium Funding Agreement.

City officials say all parties, including the developer and the city, have yet to agree. Everyone must be comfortable with costs before moving forward.

City council members say the stadium project is still moving forward, but this means its timeline has changed. Mayor Paul Finley has said the city needs to find a way to build a stadium they can afford that would cost $46 million or less.

Mayor Paul Finley said Friday in a statement:

“We are going through the process to negotiate terms, therefore the Town Madison Funding Agreement & Stadium Funding Agreements will not be on the February 12th Council meeting agenda. I will work to communicate everything we possibly can to our citizens looking for proper information. Our goal has always been to disclose the information in all agreements. We simply have not finalized negotiations and thus, don’t have anything ready to share.”

Council president, Tommy Overcash, tells us they’re on track and other milestones are still being met, despite the two agreements being pulled from the agenda for Monday’s meeting. They say that the city is still working with Ballcorps and he said things are “very positive and moving forward.”

But there is still some more work to do.

There are still some stadium-related items on Monday’s agenda, though. The council will hear a presentation about the market analysis and what research the city has gotten back about the feasibility of the project. Mayor Paul Finley still plans to give an update on Monday as to where the process stands. The council will vote on whether to approve payment for the architect too.

WHNT News 19 is following this story closely and will report more about what’s next when we learn more.